The Armed Forces of Belarus are in a state of permanent adaptation to the new combat reality. Both tactics and thinking are being reorganized.

The Belarusian military seeks to minimize the enemy's capabilities primarily through individual training, as well as reconnaissance, camouflage, and fire efficiency. The core of the new rules of science to win - in the Dispositions project.

The Belarusian army, as we know, is rapidly transforming. On the other hand, everybody is changing image nowadays. And they may also to lose it as well. This is when other countries in the West find out that, despite their high statements about wish to help Kiev with ammunition and weapons, they have own stock just for a couple of days of combat operations. Or when they are suddenly embarrassed to realize that their armies may also run out of ammunition and weapons in a few weeks of fighting - because there is simply no reserves. Even Kaja Kallas or a couple of emergency summits won't help. We have a parallel course of transformation with the demands of war, not political requirement. And that's why security is strengthened here and now. Outside and on the battlefield. As for the battlefield - it is time to talk about the final break with standards.

"The fighters are no longer placed in a single line. They're placed individually. They work in pairs. Each platoon, squad has pairs where they work together. They have communication with each other. They work on the commands of the platoon commander," squadron commander said. - Platoon commanders are placed at a distance from each other. The flanks between the platoons are mined."

Twos or threes, of course, are not a dogma. What is important is efficiency –solution of a specific problem. For example, when the Russians attacked Sudzha, many groups consisted of five men: three machine gunners and two drone operators - at that time, it was precisely such a composition that ensured maximum efficiency. The commander calculates and determines the composition of the units. A mandatory part of the work is also to determine the order of withdrawal to other lines. At this stage, the parties sometimes suffer the greatest losses, so every minor detail is important in order to save forces for the next attack.

Deputy Commander of a grenade launcher platoon:

"When conducting maneuver defense, the rollback is as follows: you have to hide all traces of living and working behind you, go to an evacuation point and we are picked up from there and transported to the next point."

Mobility as a condition of survivability. This postulate is regarded as an axiom for the army's biggest fighters as well. For example, for such as S-300, S-400. It is no secret that in a hot hour such systems will be sought for destruction in the first place. Therefore, powerful missile defense weapon system in the Belarusian army have 'grown thin' and continue to train the chassis continuously. There is simply no more training without movements. And even on the march, the Triumphs are defended by Tor systems against the targets on which it is irrational to spend long-range missiles.

"During combat operations, the Top-M2 is subordinated to the S-400 air defense missile system, with the division commander in direct charge. Guarding and defense on the march is performed by a patrol group, which is posted at a distance of 150-200 meters from the vehicle ahead in the column, conducts reconnaissance of the enemy from the ground," - commented the deputy division commander.