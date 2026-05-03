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Trump will continue to pressure Iran, says expert Kargin

Trump will continue to pressure Iran, says expert Kargin

Experts note that escalation in the Middle East is entirely possible, as Donald Trump will not withdraw from the standoff without achieving his own advantage.

Alexander Kargin, orientalist and American political scientist:

"My opinion is that hostilities will resume. This isn't guaranteed, but it's simply the trend we're seeing—some kind of resumption at the most unexpected moment—that's Trump's style. If we're talking about a scenario without resumption, then it's clear Trump will still be pushing for some additional measures. That is, he won't back down simply by unblocking the Strait of Hormuz. In fact, it would be as if he achieved nothing with the military operation. Why did he start it? He will continue to press."

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