Trump will continue to pressure Iran, says expert Kargin

"My opinion is that hostilities will resume. This isn't guaranteed, but it's simply the trend we're seeing—some kind of resumption at the most unexpected moment—that's Trump's style. If we're talking about a scenario without resumption, then it's clear Trump will still be pushing for some additional measures. That is, he won't back down simply by unblocking the Strait of Hormuz. In fact, it would be as if he achieved nothing with the military operation. Why did he start it? He will continue to press."