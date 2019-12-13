Two documentaries of Belteleradiocompany win prizes at Listapad Film Festival

During the week the festival jury and the audience followed the program of the most grandiose cultural event of the autumn. These are the contests of feature and non-feature films, films for children and youth "Listapadzik", animation, national competition and competition of national schools. In total, the competition program included 135 films from more than 120 countries.

The Special Prize of the President of Belarus "For Humanism and Spirituality in Cinema" at the XXX Minsk International Film Festival "Listapad" was awarded to Mikhail Lukachevsky, director of the film "Where the Siberian Cranes Dance", Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), Russian Federation.

The Grand Prix "Listapad Gold" in the nomination "For the best feature film" was won by the film "Chang'an, Xi'an" (People's Republic of China), director Zhang Zhong. And the documentary film of our colleagues, journalist Elena Bormotova and director Ekaterina Pelenichenko, "For the Flock and the Fatherland" took the prize of the Belarusian Union of Cinematographers.