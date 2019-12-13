3.39 RUB
3.42 USD
3.59 EUR
EconomyPresidentPoliticsSocietyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Two documentaries of Belteleradiocompany win prizes at Listapad Film Festival
During the week the festival jury and the audience followed the program of the most grandiose cultural event of the autumn. These are the contests of feature and non-feature films, films for children and youth "Listapadzik", animation, national competition and competition of national schools. In total, the competition program included 135 films from more than 120 countries.
The Special Prize of the President of Belarus "For Humanism and Spirituality in Cinema" at the XXX Minsk International Film Festival "Listapad" was awarded to Mikhail Lukachevsky, director of the film "Where the Siberian Cranes Dance", Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), Russian Federation.
The Grand Prix "Listapad Gold" in the nomination "For the best feature film" was won by the film "Chang'an, Xi'an" (People's Republic of China), director Zhang Zhong. And the documentary film of our colleagues, journalist Elena Bormotova and director Ekaterina Pelenichenko, "For the Flock and the Fatherland" took the prize of the Belarusian Union of Cinematographers.
Another important award of our colleague, director of Belteleradiocompany Oleg Shichko, who received the Special Prize of the International Jury of the national competition for the film "Genocide. Without the Right to Life".
President
All
Lukashenko: Belarus' interests must be respected in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine
Lukashenko tells how he sees the future of Belarus in the formation of a new world order
What is Belarus's main success, according to Alexander Lukashenko?
Lukashenko: There is no and cannot be any dictatorship in Belarus
Politics
All
Society
All
MFA: 19 Belarusian citizens evacuated from Lebanon
Parliamentarians of Belarus and Russia will gather to address most important issues
The intensification of NATO exercises in our region requires analysis. Almost 30 warships are curren
International Military-Scientific Conference considers how to respond to modern challenges
In the world
All
Oreshnik tests - Russia sends warning signal to the West
Zakharova: Euromaidan in Kiev was sponsored by the West to pump resources out of Ukraine
Zakharova: NATO's appearance in Ukraine will mean its entry into the war against Russia
Zelensky signs law on depriving people of state awards for supporting Russia
Regions
All
Incidents
All