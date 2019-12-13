What is the danger of deepfakes?

When the Internet was created 55 years ago, humanity could hardly guess what threats it would bring in the future. Darknet, piracy, information theft, fraud and other atrocities have deprived people of hundreds of billions, and sometimes even lives. But today, with the development of artificial intelligence, deception is becoming increasingly difficult to uncover, and the methods of its use are becoming more sophisticated. Deepfake is a new threat to humanity, which is capable of not only stealing money, but, if necessary, changing governments and starting wars.

"America now wants to help only Israel. This is not good! I need more money. Have you seen how much cocaine costs on the street? If you send me money, I will turn every Ukrainian into a Jew. We will all be Jews. But we only need a little money - a couple of billion," Zelensky allegedly says in an AI-generated video.

Such humorous, albeit truthful, videos are no longer uncommon. People often just want to demonstrate their sense of humor, their vision of the world or the future. Or to be the person they would like to be.

A new political tool

But while some are created for laughs, others have a serious impact on society. Musk was almost accused of interfering in the American elections when he published a parody video of Harris.

"I am Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential candidate because Joe Biden embarrassed himself at the debates. Thank you, Joe, I was elected because I am the epitome of diversity. I am both a woman and a person of color. If you criticize me, I say you are both sexist and racist. I may not know anything about running a country, but that's good if you are a puppet of the deep state. I spent four years under the tutelage of the main puppet of the deep state, the wonderful mentor Joe. He taught me rule number one - carefully hide your complete incompetence," says the AI in the form of Kamala.

Artificial intelligence technologies for synthesizing human images also affect the countries of the post-Soviet space. Moldovans love the president of the diaspora Sandu so much that they did not regret spending several hours on her to create a masterpiece.

Technology has reached us too. Unexpectedly, our President started speaking French.

A year ago, Alexander Lukashenko was not offended by such a joke, but warned that difficult times associated with high technology await us all.

In November 24, a video began to spread on social networks in which the head of the Narovlya District Executive Committee, Vladimir Antonenko, announced the introduction of a curfew on the territory entrusted to him from November 23. And many believed it.