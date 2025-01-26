Where and what Belarusian military forces vote for?

Photo sb.by

On January 26, not only open polling stations but also behind closed doors are operating all over Belarus - in sanatoriums, health resorts, rest homes, hospitals, and also in military units.

One of the polling stations where military personnel vote is located in the Minsk military commandant's office - operates as the open station. Residents of nearby houses located in Rogachevskaya Street, named in honor of the Heroes of the 120th Division make their choice there too.

Among the voters - service conscription soldiers from the Minsk military commandant's office, the sports committee of the Armed Forces, and the navigation and topographic center. They are voting onsite.

Sergei Alekseychik, Chairman of Polling Station No. 57 of the Pervomaisky District of Minsk:

"15% of total number (of voters at the polling station - editor's note) are conscripts. During early voting, 1,962 voters made their choice here on 21 – 25 January. 85 persons are voting for the first time. After voting they are presented a book "Symbols of Sovereign Belarus" and T-shirts with the inscription "My vote is the first."