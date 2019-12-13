Who is particularly at risk from Chinese metapneumovirus?

Recently, an expert has revealed who is particularly at risk from the Chinese metapneumovirus. Severe cases of metapneumovirus primarily threaten young children and the elderly, said Professor Vladimir Chulanov, the chief specialist of the Ministry of Health for infectious diseases, to journalists, as reported by RIA Novosti.

"Children under five years old, adults over 65, and individuals with immunodeficiency are at risk of severe infection," he said.

Human metapneumovirus is one of the classic viruses that has been actively circulating in various countries for decades. Like other infections, this virus is especially active during the seasonal peak of acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) and influenza. According to specialists, it is mainly transmitted through airborne droplets and less frequently through contact.

The specialist listed the symptoms of metapneumovirus infection: typical ARVI manifestations such as cough, nasal congestion, runny nose, fever, shortness of breath, and hoarseness. In adults, metapneumovirus infection usually occurs in a mild form as ARVI or asymptomatically, added Chulanov.

Epidemic of viral diseases declared in China

According to him, metapneumovirus is widespread worldwide and is a typical ARVI pathogen. This virus is also familiar to residents of Russia, where metapneumovirus infection is characterized by seasonal spikes in incidence.

In the structure of ARVI pathogens in the 51st week of 2024, the share of metapneumovirus was 0.1 percent, which is lower than the previous year, concluded the specialist.