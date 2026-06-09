Ragelskis: There's Nothing Nationally Oriented in Any of Lithuania's Parties

"There is no nationalist party in Lithuania. There is a party that uses Russophobia as its trademark. This party is called the Homeland Union, or Conservatives. There is a party that uses the trademark of Social Democrats. There are parties that call themselves liberals; there are parties that call themselves democrats, and so on. But in reality, they are all more or less the same. Politically, they serve big business and pursue a liberal agenda ideologically. There is absolutely nothing nationally oriented or truly democratic about any of them; they are purely oligarchic parties on the leash of big business. And what is happening now, the struggle between these parties, is a pure attempt to get their hands on the budget trough."