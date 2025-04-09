3.64 BYN
3.16 BYN
3.50 BYN
Analyst Tatischev: Donald Trump Has Two Goals, One of Which is Quite Noble
According to Nikita Tatischev, an analyst from the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies, Donald Trump has two objectives—one of them being notably noble.
“Donald Trump, evidently, has two goals: one external and one internal. The primary aim is internal: to bring manufacturing back to the United States. This is indeed a noble objective. Donald Trump believes that manufacturing is essential; it is vital to have production within one's own country. Moreover, he is willing to pursue this goal by any means necessary, as we can observe— the American economy may suffer significant setbacks, yet the apparent short-term economic decline would be justified by the resulting independence of domestic manufacturing. This is crucial,” emphasized the analyst.
In Marxist terms, capitalist Trump seeks to revitalize the American proletariat from the ranks of a declassed society.
The essential question remains: are American citizens, as consumers, ready to transform back into producers?
“We witness amusing videos featuring melancholic Americans laboring in factories—be it sewing or machinery production—rendering goods in drab hues, with captions proclaiming, ‘Make America Great Again,” remarked Tatischev.