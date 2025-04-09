Analyst Tatischev: Donald Trump Has Two Goals, One of Which is Quite Noble

“Donald Trump, evidently, has two goals: one external and one internal. The primary aim is internal: to bring manufacturing back to the United States. This is indeed a noble objective. Donald Trump believes that manufacturing is essential; it is vital to have production within one's own country. Moreover, he is willing to pursue this goal by any means necessary, as we can observe— the American economy may suffer significant setbacks, yet the apparent short-term economic decline would be justified by the resulting independence of domestic manufacturing. This is crucial,” emphasized the analyst.