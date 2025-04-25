Belarus Achieves Positive Outcomes in the Rehabilitation of Radioactively Contaminated Territories

"The long-standing experience and results of the Republic of Belarus in radiation protection and the rehabilitation of areas affected by radioactive contamination since the Chernobyl disaster have led to a system for monitoring radioactive pollution and environmental radiation, as well as a governmental framework for managing the aftermath of the disaster. Our approaches to agricultural production and forestry in contaminated regions, among many other initiatives, have enabled Belarus to formulate a comprehensive strategy for protecting the population in the event of a nuclear or radiological accident. We are ready to share this expertise with other countries, as no nation possesses such unique experience in dealing with similar catastrophes. This, in fact, proved beneficial for the Japanese following the Fukushima disaster."