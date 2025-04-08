Belarus and Colombia signed intergovernmental agreement on visa-free travels

Фото БЕЛТА news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a9c66936-1847-496b-a329-b135879fd8c5/conversions/eb0703ce-ebaa-4854-926b-b89ddc82d55d-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a9c66936-1847-496b-a329-b135879fd8c5/conversions/eb0703ce-ebaa-4854-926b-b89ddc82d55d-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a9c66936-1847-496b-a329-b135879fd8c5/conversions/eb0703ce-ebaa-4854-926b-b89ddc82d55d-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a9c66936-1847-496b-a329-b135879fd8c5/conversions/eb0703ce-ebaa-4854-926b-b89ddc82d55d-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w Фото БЕЛТА

Belarus and Colombia have concluded an intergovernmental agreement on the mutual abolition of visas for short-term trips. Signing ceremony was held on 9 April in Moscow where the document was signed by Belarusian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Yevgeny Shestakov and Ambassador of Colombia to Russia and Belarus (non-resident) Héctor Arenas Neira, BelTA informs.

Yevgeny Shestakov called the event as a very significant step in the bilateral relations expressing a high regard for Colombia. He noted that the agreement will take effect in 30 days, i.e. on May 9, 2025.

The Colombian ambassador, in turn, emphasized that the visa-free regime opens new opportunities for tourism and business contacts, which will contribute to strengthening ties between the countries in all areas.