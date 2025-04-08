3.65 BYN
Belarus and Colombia signed intergovernmental agreement on visa-free travels
Belarus and Colombia have concluded an intergovernmental agreement on the mutual abolition of visas for short-term trips. Signing ceremony was held on 9 April in Moscow where the document was signed by Belarusian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Yevgeny Shestakov and Ambassador of Colombia to Russia and Belarus (non-resident) Héctor Arenas Neira, BelTA informs.
Yevgeny Shestakov called the event as a very significant step in the bilateral relations expressing a high regard for Colombia. He noted that the agreement will take effect in 30 days, i.e. on May 9, 2025.
The Colombian ambassador, in turn, emphasized that the visa-free regime opens new opportunities for tourism and business contacts, which will contribute to strengthening ties between the countries in all areas.
Thus, citizens of Belarus and Colombia will be able to visit both countries without visas for short-term trips, which will enhance cultural exchange and economic cooperation between the states.