Belarusians will be able to receive free visas upon arrival in Oman
Following consultations held by the Belarusian Embassy in Egypt and their Omani counterparts, the authorities of the Sultanate of Oman officially confirmed that Belarusian citizens can obtain visas free of charge upon arrival in Oman, BelTA informs with reference to the National Tourism Agency.
The visas will be issued for up to 14 days to holders of civil passports of the Republic of Belarus upon entry to Oman through checkpoints located at airports, on the land and sea borders of the country.
According to the National Tourism Agency, this significant simplification of the visa regime opens new opportunities for the development of tourism, business and cultural ties between Belarus and Oman.