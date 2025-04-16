Belarusians will be able to receive free visas upon arrival in Oman

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/66c55c86-6e11-4ad7-8bd3-045c971a5af1/conversions/04ce9d6e-b161-4582-af69-02bf11e2c57c-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/66c55c86-6e11-4ad7-8bd3-045c971a5af1/conversions/04ce9d6e-b161-4582-af69-02bf11e2c57c-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/66c55c86-6e11-4ad7-8bd3-045c971a5af1/conversions/04ce9d6e-b161-4582-af69-02bf11e2c57c-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/66c55c86-6e11-4ad7-8bd3-045c971a5af1/conversions/04ce9d6e-b161-4582-af69-02bf11e2c57c-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Following consultations held by the Belarusian Embassy in Egypt and their Omani counterparts, the authorities of the Sultanate of Oman officially confirmed that Belarusian citizens can obtain visas free of charge upon arrival in Oman, BelTA informs with reference to the National Tourism Agency.

The visas will be issued for up to 14 days to holders of civil passports of the Republic of Belarus upon entry to Oman through checkpoints located at airports, on the land and sea borders of the country.