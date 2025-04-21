The fact that the EU will have to deal with its defense on its own without American assistance was stated by both the American president and the head of the Pentagon. However, the EU disliked the approach. The structure is preparing to counter the imaginary Russian-Belarusian aggression, which the EU authorities constantly intimidate their people, at the same time, planting mines in the border areas near our country.

"If you look at how Europe has treated this to date, it has taken it very seriously. Apart from the policies that have been adopted so far, and the same treaties related to the creation of the European Union, it is far from being such a peace-loving organization, dealing with purely economic, sometimes political problems. They have their military committee, they have their military budget, and they have structures that have already been properly certified for use. In particular, they have the Eurocorps, the military police and everything else. They have two important documents adopted very recently, on March 19. The first is the White Paper on European defense and the European rearmament plan "Readiness 2030", where they clearly define their main areas of activity for the European part of the continent and consider the EU as the very structure that should prepare for war, I emphasize, for war with the Russian Federation by 2030."