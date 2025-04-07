Can EU replace American markets with Asian ones?

Yuri Voskresensky shared his insights on whether the European Union can replace American markets with Asian ones.

"The European Union and its leaders certainly aim to achieve this. If we look at the economic statistics, we can see a consistent growth trend. Over the past four years, the trade volume has doubled. Currently, the trade turnover between the European Union and five Asian countries—Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan—has reached €54 billion, which is quite a significant figure," Voskresensky noted.

However, he pointed out that the share of cars in this trade volume is negligible, largely due to the presence of the American company Chevrolet in Uzbekistan, which provides affordable vehicles for the entire Central Asian region.