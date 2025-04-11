The EU and NATO countries in the format of a "coalition of the willing" are discussing sending troops to Ukraine after the ceasefire. This was stated by EU diplomatic service head Kaja Kallas.

She said the format is being considered from a monitoring or peacekeeping mission to a deterrence mission or reinforcement of Ukrainian forces.

"The discussion continues. A number of countries are ready to participate, a number are not. But the main question is about what forces and capabilities we will need if there is peace. We are considering a monitoring mission, a peacekeeping mission, a deterrence mission, a reinforcement mission," she said.

Oleg Dyachenko, a member of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus, shared his opinion in the studio of "First Informational": "There is a quite certain and natural question: what will happen if NATO soldiers start dying after the entry of this expeditionary corps? Because, let's say, extremely radical forces have formed in Ukraine as well, which are not interested in establishing a truce. We see that some radicals are in favor of returning to the borders of 1991 or to the situation in early 2022. But in fact this is all political fantasy. In reality, today we should be guided by political pragmatism."

The MP believes that in order to stop the military action, it is necessary to take into account first of all the interests of the Russian Federation and the interests of the Ukrainian people.