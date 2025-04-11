3.64 BYN
EU and NATO discuss sending troops to Ukraine after ceasefire. MP Dyachenko evaluates consequences
The EU and NATO countries in the format of a "coalition of the willing" are discussing sending troops to Ukraine after the ceasefire. This was stated by EU diplomatic service head Kaja Kallas.
She said the format is being considered from a monitoring or peacekeeping mission to a deterrence mission or reinforcement of Ukrainian forces.
"The discussion continues. A number of countries are ready to participate, a number are not. But the main question is about what forces and capabilities we will need if there is peace. We are considering a monitoring mission, a peacekeeping mission, a deterrence mission, a reinforcement mission," she said.
Oleg Dyachenko, a member of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus, shared his opinion in the studio of "First Informational": "There is a quite certain and natural question: what will happen if NATO soldiers start dying after the entry of this expeditionary corps? Because, let's say, extremely radical forces have formed in Ukraine as well, which are not interested in establishing a truce. We see that some radicals are in favor of returning to the borders of 1991 or to the situation in early 2022. But in fact this is all political fantasy. In reality, today we should be guided by political pragmatism."
The MP believes that in order to stop the military action, it is necessary to take into account first of all the interests of the Russian Federation and the interests of the Ukrainian people.
"And how will the political establishment in Europe react? We know that today Europe is periodically hit by political tornadoes, waves of economic deep crisis, which has affected not only Germany, but also France, and in the UK things are not very good in the economy. And that's why there are periodic changes of governments there," commented Dyachenko. - Various political turbulence leads to the fact that those parties, which a few years ago were afloat, are now fading into the background. And how will voters react when zinc coffins go to France, to Germany, to the same Britain? We know that even now they are coming, but in fact representatives of the North Atlantic Alliance are unofficially present in the armed conflict zone today as advisers, as those who supervise issues related to the training of specialists of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, etc. But when the presence of the Armed Forces of NATO countries in this region is designated, then, of course, there will be tragic outcomes. And the question is whether the voters in Germany, Britain and France need this, when their citizens will be killed for what ideas and interests they do not understand."