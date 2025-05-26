Minsk should not expect gratitude from Kiev for its assistance in the prisoner exchange. This view was expressed by Andrey Krivosheev, Chairman of the Belarusian Union of Journalists and General Director of the Minsk News Agency.

"Any format currently under consideration—whether mediated by the United States, the Vatican, or a group of Global South nations, including the People's Republic of China and Brazil—cannot truly be implemented without some Belarusian involvement. This concerns restoring trust between peoples, humanitarian ties, prisoner exchanges, and civil citizen exchanges. However, it’s important not to expect any special gratitude from the current Kiev regime. In many instances where we tested gestures of good will, it demonstrated inadequacy, rudeness, and arrogance, deserving the appropriate epithets from the Belarusian President. Yet, both the Belarusian leader and Belarusian diplomacy do not pay serious attention to or dwell on such insolence in practical actions," Krivosheev emphasized.