Oleg Dyachenko: Poles are tired of so many Ukrainian refugees
Poles are tired of the presence of so many Ukrainian refugees, they are in favor of their returning to their homeland and building their lives there in accordance with the conditions created by Kiev. Oleg Dyachenko, Member of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus shared this opinion on the air of "First National".
In Europe, there are more and more complaints about refugees. Europeans are not happy because it creates certain inconveniences.
"Life in a strange land is a very hard life. Ukrainians had to flee from the armed conflict zone not only to Poland, but also to Germany, to the United States of America, to the Russian Federation. It should be said that Belarus also sheltered more than a few Ukrainians. In our country, by the decree of the President of the Republic of Belarus, the same legal norms are extended to the natives of Ukraine, which are also used by the Belarusians, that is, in fact, we have equalized their rights. And children study in schools, get higher education in universities, are employed on the same conditions as Belarusians. The situation in Poland is slightly different," emphasized the deputy. - Poland is about 37.5 million people. 1.5 million Ukrainians arrived. Initially, there was a loyal attitude to the refugees; Poles were sympathetic to the problems facing Ukrainians But this is the fourth year of the armed conflict. And this is stressing the indigenous population in Poland. Old problems are aggravated, starting from historical issues, which have always been between Poles and Ukrainians in the West. Today the situation is aggravated by the growth of criminality among refugees, the emergence of inter-ethnic contradictions, inter-confessional conflicts. And all this together leads to the fact that Poles are tired of the presence of so many refugees."
Oleg Dyachenko emphasized that today Poles even advocate stopping any military aid to the Kiev political regime. They are in favor of Ukrainian refugees returning to their homeland and building their lives there in accordance with the conditions created by Kiev. In short, this tension is growing.
"And in the lead-up to the presidential election, which will be held in Poland on May 18, 2025, the Ukrainian topic will sound very acute. And those aspiring candidates today are already actively working with their electorate; they are discussing this topic up to the coercive expulsion of refugees from the territory of Poland back to Ukraine. And such things are already being heard. Therefore, we can foresee the aggravation of interethnic relations in Poland in May," the expert concluded.