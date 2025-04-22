"Life in a strange land is a very hard life. Ukrainians had to flee from the armed conflict zone not only to Poland, but also to Germany, to the United States of America, to the Russian Federation. It should be said that Belarus also sheltered more than a few Ukrainians. In our country, by the decree of the President of the Republic of Belarus, the same legal norms are extended to the natives of Ukraine, which are also used by the Belarusians, that is, in fact, we have equalized their rights. And children study in schools, get higher education in universities, are employed on the same conditions as Belarusians. The situation in Poland is slightly different," emphasized the deputy. - Poland is about 37.5 million people. 1.5 million Ukrainians arrived. Initially, there was a loyal attitude to the refugees; Poles were sympathetic to the problems facing Ukrainians But this is the fourth year of the armed conflict. And this is stressing the indigenous population in Poland. Old problems are aggravated, starting from historical issues, which have always been between Poles and Ukrainians in the West. Today the situation is aggravated by the growth of criminality among refugees, the emergence of inter-ethnic contradictions, inter-confessional conflicts. And all this together leads to the fact that Poles are tired of the presence of so many refugees."