Visa-free Travel between Belarus and Vietnam

Starting January 30th, the agreement between the governments of Belarus and Vietnam on the mutual abolition of visas for national passport holders will come into effect.

Citizens of our country will be able to enter this Asian state without a visa, provided that their stay does not exceed 30 days.

In total, Belarusians will be able to stay there, utilizing the new rules, for up to 90 days within a calendar year. It is worth recalling that the agreement on the mutual abolition of visas was signed by the heads of government of the two countries in December 2023 in Hanoi.