What awaits defensive structures along borders of Baltic States with Belarus and Russia?
Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia are currently constructing various defensive installations and new facilities along their borders with Belarus and Russia. Poland is also actively engaged in military infrastructure projects, reinforcing its own defenses.
So, what will become of these fortifications once the conflict in Ukraine comes to an end? Nikita Belenchenko, director of the Center for International Studies at the Faculty of International Relations at Belarusian State University, offered his insights.
"It is clear that nobody will be dismantling these structures anytime soon. Unfortunately, this standoff is not conducive to peace and contributes to the demonization of Belarusian society. We are not the caricature that is often portrayed of us in European circles. What is currently happening at the border has horrifying consequences. Yet, it is quite possible that in the next couple of years, these fortified areas may simply be forgotten," the expert commented.
According to him, it is conceivable that, like Poland, other countries might even organize excursions to these sites and simply enjoy life. "One can hope that this will be the case. However, the belligerent rhetoric may persist, much like the anti-Russian narrative. This serves as a mechanism to convince society that rising taxes and increased military expenditures are necessary in the current climate."