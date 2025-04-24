Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia are currently constructing various defensive installations and new facilities along their borders with Belarus and Russia. Poland is also actively engaged in military infrastructure projects, reinforcing its own defenses.

So, what will become of these fortifications once the conflict in Ukraine comes to an end? Nikita Belenchenko, director of the Center for International Studies at the Faculty of International Relations at Belarusian State University, offered his insights.

"It is clear that nobody will be dismantling these structures anytime soon. Unfortunately, this standoff is not conducive to peace and contributes to the demonization of Belarusian society. We are not the caricature that is often portrayed of us in European circles. What is currently happening at the border has horrifying consequences. Yet, it is quite possible that in the next couple of years, these fortified areas may simply be forgotten," the expert commented.