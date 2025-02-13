Why VSMU is chosen by applicants from more than 50 countries

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c087813c-9c45-4c0c-a24a-8dd925a105a2/conversions/b5e2d0e2-09a6-4fb6-af02-d0175a12d58a-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c087813c-9c45-4c0c-a24a-8dd925a105a2/conversions/b5e2d0e2-09a6-4fb6-af02-d0175a12d58a-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c087813c-9c45-4c0c-a24a-8dd925a105a2/conversions/b5e2d0e2-09a6-4fb6-af02-d0175a12d58a-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c087813c-9c45-4c0c-a24a-8dd925a105a2/conversions/b5e2d0e2-09a6-4fb6-af02-d0175a12d58a-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Vitebsk State Medical University (VSMU) is chosen for training by representatives of more than 50 countries. Aleksey Chukanov, Doctor of Medical Sciences, Rector of Vitebsk State Medical University, told us how such students are trained on the “Spotlight Interview”.

The rector of VSMU pointed out that young people from the near and not-so-near abroad countries come to study at the university. Now a lot of applicants from African continent are actively admitted at the university. "Today, I think, 52 or 53 countries came to us as students, medical residents, interns", - noted Doctor of Medical Sciences.

"Education of foreign students is about the same as that of locals - for all academic disciplines. There is also a system of preparatory department, where they learn Russian more deeply," the scientist said. - We are highly interested in making our country and our university known to as many people as possible ".