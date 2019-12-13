Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world

Alexander Lukashenko noted that, at their suggestion and requests, they won the right to supply Siemens medical equipment to the Belarusian market, and so on, in a competitive struggle. "There is no service, it is impossible to buy spare parts legally. What is this? This is about people's health! What does Lukashenko have to do with it, what does the "dictatorship" and power in Belarus have to do with it, if this concerns ordinary people? The system of international division of labor, which we has built with such efforts, is undermined. And the next step is the expansion of protectionism and closed economies? Are we going to move not forward, but backwards?" the President asked. At the same time, Minsk is ready to build a dialogue with all countries. Alexander Lukashenko calls for everyone to find points of convergence - the West and the rest of the world, which today represents the global majority. At the same time, the dialogue must be equal, without conditions and dictates. This is the only way to avoid fatal decisions, ensure development and stability. In the meantime, the world is turbulent. There is a degradation of security in all areas - in politics, in the economy, and in the military sphere.