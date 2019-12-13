3.42 RUB
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
While Belarusians are once again collecting a record harvest, the world is facing an acute food shortage. Its scale is approaching the figures of the post-war period.
But what is surprising is that there are more than enough people willing to supply food, fertilizers and equipment to those who need it vitally, but many are deprived of this right. Sanctions reshaped the usual trade scheme.
It is obvious that without illegal Western restrictions, the world would have made much faster progress in solving global food security issues. Alexander Lukashenko is convinced of this. He clearly outlined all the current problems in this area at the II Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security.
From October 31 to November 1, the Belarusian capital hosted the event. Official Minsk called countering the sanctions pressure one of the most important measures that would help de-escalate tensions around the world.
Half the world is under illegal sanctions. Entire sectors of the economy were paralyzed by illegitimate restrictions. The right to private property has been destroyed. But the collective West has been teaching us for decades what private property is. And where is it?
"State assets are being seized and sovereign financial resources are simply being brazenly stolen. Gas pipelines are exploded, access to the sea is blocked. Purchasing goods from Western brands is no longer a guarantee of technological safety. After all, at any moment we may be denied the supply of spare parts or service. We have already seen this in Belarus and in Russia," the Belarusian leader stated.
Alexander Lukashenko noted that, at their suggestion and requests, they won the right to supply Siemens medical equipment to the Belarusian market, and so on, in a competitive struggle. "There is no service, it is impossible to buy spare parts legally. What is this? This is about people's health! What does Lukashenko have to do with it, what does the "dictatorship" and power in Belarus have to do with it, if this concerns ordinary people? The system of international division of labor, which we has built with such efforts, is undermined. And the next step is the expansion of protectionism and closed economies? Are we going to move not forward, but backwards?" the President asked. At the same time, Minsk is ready to build a dialogue with all countries. Alexander Lukashenko calls for everyone to find points of convergence - the West and the rest of the world, which today represents the global majority. At the same time, the dialogue must be equal, without conditions and dictates. This is the only way to avoid fatal decisions, ensure development and stability. In the meantime, the world is turbulent. There is a degradation of security in all areas - in politics, in the economy, and in the military sphere.
