Over 400 new medicines developed and registered in Belarus over 5 years

In total, more than 4 thousand medicines are registered in the country, of which 1750 are produced by domestic companies. About half of Belarusian medicines are produced by organizations - members of the holding company Belpharmprom. The company employs more than 7100 people at its production sites. The company focuses on quality and export.

Over the past 5 years, Belarus has mastered and registered more than 400 new drugs. And until 2030 they plan to implement 22 investment projects with a total cost of more than Br900 million. 18 of them will be related to production activities, the rest - to modernization of equipment and construction of new warehouses. A new laboratory will also appear in Belarus in the future.