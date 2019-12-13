PresidentSocietyPoliticsEconomyCultureHealthTechnologyRegionsIncidentsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
European Union fears Trump's possible lifting of previously imposed sanctions against Russia

The European Union is in fear over Trump's possible lifting of previously imposed sanctions against Russia, the Financial Times reports. The publication notes: European officials have been ordered to analyze hundreds of executive orders and enforcement measures adopted by Biden, fearing their further repeal. After all, it could lead to unforeseen results and affect the internal situation of the entire EU.

“Financial Times” emphasizes that the initial fuss with the documents indicates Brussels' ignorance about the next steps of the newly elected American president. Nevertheless, the EU hopes to keep the sanctions in place to use them as leverage against Russia.

