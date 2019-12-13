PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyCultureHealthIncidentsRegionsTechnologySportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Blinken's confession - US started pumping weapons into Kiev before military operation

The US Secretary of State admitted that Washington - started arming Kiev long before the start of the special military operation. In an interview with the New York Times Blinken said that Washington tried to stealthily supply Ukraine with a large number of weapons long before the start of the special military operation (starting in September 2021 and then again in December) to make sure they had everything they needed.

And that's where this has led to. It became known that yesterday the AFU tried to strike the Belgorod region with American ATACMS. The Russian Defense Ministry emphasized that the US made missiles were successfully destroyed. These actions of the Kiev regime, supported by Western curators, will be met with retaliatory measures, the ministry said.

