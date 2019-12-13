3.35 RUB
3.47 USD
3.62 EUR
PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyCultureHealthIncidentsRegionsTechnologySportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Blinken's confession - US started pumping weapons into Kiev before military operation
The US Secretary of State admitted that Washington - started arming Kiev long before the start of the special military operation. In an interview with the New York Times Blinken said that Washington tried to stealthily supply Ukraine with a large number of weapons long before the start of the special military operation (starting in September 2021 and then again in December) to make sure they had everything they needed.
And that's where this has led to. It became known that yesterday the AFU tried to strike the Belgorod region with American ATACMS. The Russian Defense Ministry emphasized that the US made missiles were successfully destroyed. These actions of the Kiev regime, supported by Western curators, will be met with retaliatory measures, the ministry said.
President
All
Lukashenko congratulates Myanmar Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing on Independence Day
Lukashenko: It won't be "somehow," it will be as it should be.
Lukashenko notes importance of his upcoming visit to China for development of Belarus
Lukashenko explains why he announced five-year quality plan and Year of Beatification
Politics
All
Society
All
Multi-day expedition of 85 km. Belarusian polar researchers study little-explored area of Antarctica
Belarus Extends Family Capital Program: All the New Features
Azarov on Maidan 2014: The West's Main Task Was to Turn Ukraine into Anti-Russia
Strong and independent Belarus will always be a united family and a home for everyone
In the world
All
Kiev tries to go on offensive in Kursk Region - Russian Armed Forces repulses four attacks
Priests transported in cages and thrown out of churches - how Ukrainian authorities deal with clergy
Why Ursula von der Leyen ignored celebrations of Poland's EU presidency
Genocide of the Eskimos: Greenland Wants to Hold Referendum on Independence from Denmark
Regions
All
Incidents
All