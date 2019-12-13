PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyCultureHealthIncidentsRegionsTechnologySportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs deports foreign protesters

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia has initiated the deportation process for 25 foreigners who participated in protest actions in November-December of last year.

Ten of them have already left Georgia, while the rest will be forcibly expelled. It was also reported that over 90 foreigners were deported in the last two months of 2024.

