According to the German newspaper "Handelsblatt," this is an unprecedented situation since World War II. Even during the oil crisis or post-war devastation, the German economy continued to grow. This suggests that the current coalition government of Greens, Liberals, and Social Democrats has been more destructive than any social catastrophe.

Without cheap energy resources, German industry is not competitive, which is evident from the ongoing economic crisis. For the second consecutive year, Germany's economic growth rates remain at near-zero and negative levels. Stagnation has persisted for over two years. Previously, the leader of the German party "Union of Sarah Wagenknecht – for Reason and Justice" stated that Germany's economy is on the brink of recession due to political missteps.