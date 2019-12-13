Preparations for the opening of new subway stations of the Green Line

Aesthetics, comfort and speed. In Minsk they are finalizing preparations for the opening of new metro subway stations of the Green Line. These are “Aerodromnaya”, “Nemorshansky Sad” and “Slutsky Gostinets”. Not only modern infrastructure, but also comfortable rolling stock is necessary for quality transportation. Especially for this line they produced modern trains “Minsk-2024”, adapted to automatic station doors. The trains are manufactured in Russia at the Metrowagonmash plant. The new cars have comfortable seats, microclimate systems, adaptive lighting and USB-connectors for charging. And traffic information is displayed on a scoreboard above the doors.