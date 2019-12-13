PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyCultureHealthIncidentsRegionsTechnologySportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Strong and independent Belarus will always be a united family and a home for everyone

We have been living in the new year of 2025 for almost 24 hours already. The Belarusian President has repeatedly noted that the year will not be an easy one. But we are able to pass all the tests with dignity, wisdom and peace.

We have everything for this. Our people, our achievements, our victories. And most importantly, our country. Motherland. Strong and independent Belarus, which will always be a united family and home for everyone.

